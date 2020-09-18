Lawrence Deshautelle, 64 of Marksville

Graveside services for Lawrence Paul Deshautelle will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Deshautelle, age 64, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Bernice Ducote Deshautelle; brothers, Wilfred Deshautelle, Jr., Merlin, Cleveland, and Alvin Deshautelle; and sister, Bobbie Jean Deshautelle.

Those left to cherish his memory include one brother George Deshautelle of Marksville and sister, Mary Agnes Dupuy of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Terryl Dupuy, Timmy Dupuy, Eric Lemoine, Earl Descant, Russell Moulard, Twyman Guillory and Justin Guillory. Honoray pallbearers will be George Deshautelle, Ira Marcotte, and Dr. L. J. Mayeux.