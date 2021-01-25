Lawrence "Jojo" Bordelon, Marksville

Funeral services for Lawrence Joseph “Jojo” Bordelon, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Lawrence "Jojo" Bordelon, Jr., age 65 of Marksville, passed away on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville,

Jojo was honored and proud to serve his country in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his return to the States, he dedicated his life to the citizens of Avoyelles Parish and the City of Marksville as a police officer and then Detective with the Marksville Police Department for 41 years. He was an avid traveler and loved all things such as food, music and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Bordelon, Sr. and Maudry Ducote, one brother, Michael Bordelon and son Jarred Bordelon.

He leaves behind his loving wife and companion of 47 years, Brenda Lachney Bordelon, one son, Lawrence (T-Joe) Bordelon, III (Brooke) of Mansura, two daughters, Trish Bordelon Skoug (David) of Marksville and Tiffany Bordelon Lemoine (Anthony) of Hessmer, four brothers, Terry Bordelon and Darren Bordelon of Marksville, Scotty Bordelon of Hessmer and Andrew Bordelon of Deville, two sisters, Pamela Ducote of Marksville and Rhonda Vitrano of Hessmer, grandchildren, Mackenzie (Sammy), Jacob, Ava-Grace and Jackson Bordelon, step-granddaughter, Arianna Skoug along with numerous neices and nephews.

The Bordelon Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Bordelon Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com