Lawrence Joseph Jeansonne, age 82, of Bunkie

Lawrence Joseph Jeansonne

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Jeansonne will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Cottonport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Jeansonne, age 82 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. He was born on March 16, 1935.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wintis J. and Edimas Aymond Jeansonne; brothers, Wintis “Jr.” Jeansonne and Milburn Jeansonne; and sisters, Adelice Ducote and Earline Lambert.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nell Marie Galland Jeansonne of Bunkie; his sons, Chad Jeansonne of Bunkie and Carl (Crystal) Jeansonne of Evergreen; his daughters, Brenda J. (Erroll) Aymond of Bunkie and Dr. Karen J. (Tommy) Williams of Alexandria; his sisters, Burnell Rabalais of Plaucheville, Cynthia Gremillion of Moreauville and Annabell Blanchard of Evergreen; his grandchildren, Nicole Aymond, Michael Aymond, Kayla Sanders, Jarred Williams, Lindsey Williams-Rini and Chance Jeansonne; and five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com