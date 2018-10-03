Layla Renae Simon, 17 months, Mansura

Mansura – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Layla Renae Simon at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Precious baby girl Layla, received her golden wings at the age of 17 months at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 9:44 A.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Hali Laborde and Paul Simon of Mansura, sister, Aleya Simon of Mansura, Maternal grandparents, Wanda Laborde and John Sieveking of Mansura, Paternal grandmother, Elaine Simon of Crowley, Maternal great-grandparents, Lurry and Dorothy Laborde of Hessmer and Godmother, Kimberly LeBlanc of Mansura. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Layla was preceded in death by her Paternal grandfather, Willie Sterling and Paternal great-grandmother, Ruth Simon.

Layla’s Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday evening.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher Simon, Brandon Simon, Jermaine Simon, Frank Simon and John Sieveking. Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Desselles, Brandy Laprairie and Shayla Farris.

