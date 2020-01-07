Le "Cindy" Bui Chatelain, age 40, of Bunkie

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held for Le "Cindy" Bui Chatelain on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home. Her cremains will be returned to her family in Vietnam. There will also be a Candlelight Vigil for Hoang and Cindy on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in front of their Bunkie Nails Salon. Please bring your own candle if attending.

Ms. Chatelain, age 40, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center due to an automobile accident. She was co-owner of the Bunkie Nails Salon. She was a native of Vietnam and is preceded in death by her father, Tam Van Bui.

She is survived by her children, Linh Gia Chaua, Loi Chatelain and Tan Chatelain all of Bunkie; her mother, Kheo Thi Nguyen of Vietnam; her siblings, Phuong Ngoc Thi Bui, Mai Ngoc Thi Bui, Van Hong Bui and Phuc Hong Bui all of Vietnam and Taiwan.