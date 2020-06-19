Leana Sampson, 95, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Leana Sampson of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Irion St. Romain officaiting. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Leana Sampson, age 95, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Leana was a devoted member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura and was also a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Patrick (Madeline) Augustine of Baton Rouge, Barbara S. (Jarvis) James of Mansura, Lawrence B. (Avis) Sampson of Baton Rouge, Connie S. Dobison of Cottonport, Alfred (Dinah) Sampson, Jr. of Mansura, and Cora L. Lewis of Mansura. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Augustine & Mary Berzat Augustine; husband, Alfred Sampson, Sr.; sisters, Alberta Blackman, Isabelle Murray, and Zalene Prier; brothers, Leroy Augustine, Mcglory Augustine, and Alvin Augustine; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.