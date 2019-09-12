Leana Valant, age 91, of Simmesport

Funeral services for Leana G. Valant of Simmesport will begin at 11am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport. Burial will be held at the Pleasant Green Baptist Cemetery in Odenburg.

Leana Valant, age 91, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home in Odenburg.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters: Ida Valant-Osborne, Frances Wallace, and Marilyn Valant; sons, Earnest Valant, Landry Valant, Dennis Valant, Chester Valant, and Daniel Valant; and nine grandchildren: Tiffany Wallace, Laken Jones, Angel Valant-Osborne, Sonya Valant, Brandy Minix, Courtney Valant-Osborne, Landry Valant, Jeffery Valant, and Joel Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Landry Valant; son, Edward Valant; parents, Willie Gipson and Elvira Thomas Gipson; mother-in-law, Ida Gibbs; sisters, Julia, Ophelia, and Betty; brothers, Hillary, Willie, Johnny, Godfrey, William, Dixie, and Cleveland.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St., Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.