Leandrey Lavacous “PaPa” Johnson, age 33, of Marksville

Leandrey Lavacous “PaPa” Johnson

MARKSVILLE - – Funeral services for Leandrey Lavacous “PaPa” Johnson will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joshua Augustine, officiating. Burial will follow in the Old River Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Johnson family has requested a visitation to be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Leandrey “PaPa” Johnson, age 33 of Marksville passed away in Marksville on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 4:05 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Demontrial Alexander of Alexandria, Shameria Johnson of Alexandria, Paris Johnson of Simmesport, and Ivy Johnson of Simmesport; father, Leandrey “Tiger” Augustine of Bunkie; mother, Linda Redmon of Marksville; siblings, Jartavia Teal of Memphis, Tennessee, Dalvin Teal of Memphis, Tennessee, Shawndreka Johnson of Marksville and Kelvisha Johnson of Marksville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.