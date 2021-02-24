Lee Cobbs, Jr, Marksville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Lee Willie Cobbs, Jr. will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Benjamin Henry. Interment will be at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Marksville, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Lee Willie Cobbs Jr. was born on May 23, 1957 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Ruby L. Cobbs and Lee Willie Cobbs Sr. He grew up in South Central Los Angeles and attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He attended Manual Arts High School and later joined the U.S. Navy.

In the late 1980s, Lee met Dora Norton and together they blended their families into one later moving to Marksville, Louisiana. It has been said of their union that one could not do without the other. If Lee were the left shoe, Dora was his right shoe; so, it is no surprise that he has gone to join the love of his life who preceded him in death. He worked various jobs when they first moved to Louisiana because supporting his family was the most important mission in his life. Lee was employed at Allen Cannery working his way upward into a supervisory position prior to its closing. Later, he worked at Paragon Casino & Resort before retiring early due to poor health.

Mr. Lee was preceded in death by one grandson, JaVairian Friels, and parents, Lee, Sr. and Ruby L. Cobbs.

He leaves to mourn his passing three siblings Leonard Lewis (Andrea) in North Las Vegas, NV; Lester Lewis in Plano, TX (wife Katrina); and Lethia Cobbs in Long Beach, CA; two daughters LaShun Latrice Cobbs in Orange Park, FL, (fiance Adrienne); Knykeda Harper-Cross (wife Kaesha), and one son Dillenger Respert (Shanteria) in Lafayette, LA; seven grandchildren: Zakia Huff and Jonae' Jackson in Jacksonville, FL; Jonisha Jackson, Houston, TX; JaSierra Friels; Dillenger Respert Jr; ZaDairian Harper; Dylasia Respert - all in Lafayette, LA; one great-granddaughter JaNiya Williams in Houston, TX along with a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be Travis Collins, Micheal Murry, Samuel Simon, Tonio Pierite, John James, and Keldrex Harrison. Honorary pallbearers to serve will be Dillenger Respert, Sr., Lester Lewis, and Leonard Lewis.

