Lee E. Brumfield, age 88, of Moreauville

Lee E. Brumfield

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Lee Brumfield on Moreauville will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Bordelonville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Lee Brumfield, age 88, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was born on July 28, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin Brumfield; and parents, Elmo and Maryanne Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cheryl Lemoine of Lafayette and Mary Tassin of Lafayette; sister, Alice Davidson of Americus, Georgia; and her two grandsons, Lane Tassin of Youngsville and Thomas Lemoine of New Orleans.