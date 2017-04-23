Lee Floyd “Red” Tingle, age 90, of Trout

Lee Floyd “Red” Tingle

TROUT - Funeral services for Lee Floyd “Red” Tingle of Trout will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers in Jena with Rev. Billy Tingle and Rev. Evelyn Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Belah Cemetery in Belah under the direction of Hixson Brothers of Jena. Mr. Tingle, 90, was born on March 15, 1927 in Jena and passed from this life on Friday, April 21, 2017 at his residence in Trout. Tingle worked for Welch Motor Co. as an auto mechanic for many years and retired from Justiss Oil Co. as a shop mechanic. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and was in Okinawa Japan during Operation Ice Berge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; parents, Homer Andrew and Eva Foley Tingle; brother, C.W. Tingle and sister, Jeanie Marie Tingle.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Tony (Paulette) Tingle of Trout and Rick (Teresa) Tingle of Meeker Colorado; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Taylor, Jordan Pritchard, Lonnie Edwards, Craig Toler, Charles Heath and Charlie Heath.