Lee Mayeux, 75, Cottonport

Funeral services for Lee Jules Mayeux of Cottonport are currently pending.

Lee Jules Mayeux, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his home in Cottonport. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leeman P. Mayeux and Addie Mayeux.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Sadie B. Mayeux of Cottonport, children, Dana Brassette of Cottonport, Lee (Kasey) Mayeux, Jr. of Cottonport, and Pam M. (Derek) Rabalais of Plaucheville; sister, Lorena (Percy) Laborde of Cottonport. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Tanner Brassette, Conner Brassette, Braxton Brassette, Noah Brassette, Carter Rabalais, Olivia Rabalais, Addie Claire Rabalais, Ryan (Sara) Mayeux, Hunter Mayeux, and Halie Mayeux; and one great-grandchild, Anthony Mayeux.