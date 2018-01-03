Lee Paul Bordelon, age 87, of Marksville

Lee Paul Bordelon

MARKSVILLE - A memorial mass for Mr. Lee Paul Bordelon will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Gus “Dutch” Voltz officiating. Entombment with military honors will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Bordelon, age 87 of Marksville, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Oakmont Estates in Mansura. Born on January 25, 1930, he was a Vietnam veteran and was a personal aid to General Westmorland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Flora Bordelon; and one brother, Alton “Bab” Bordelon.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Gagnard Bordelon of Marksville; three sons, Michael Bordelon of St. Francisville, Glenn Bordelon of Texas, and Kevin Bordelon of Woodworth; one daughter, Brenda Bordelon Lemoine of Marksville; two brothers, Ed Bordelon of Baton Rouge and Earl Bordelon of Lake Charles; two sisters, Allie Mae Matusicky of Zachary and Esla Hawthorne of California; 13 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256 in honor of Mr. Lee Paul Bordelon.