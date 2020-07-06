Lee Veal, 63, Odenburg

Private services for Lee Ester Gibson Veal will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Green Baptist Cemetery in Odenburg.

Lee Ester Gibson Veal, age 63, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Sister Lee Ester Gibson Veal was born on June 28, 1957 to the late Julia Gibson Hampton. She was baptized at an early age at The Pleasant Green Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Holmes. She served on the usher board and choir for many years until her and her husband were called to their own ministry, “Anointed Deliverance Baptist Church of Simmesport.” There she served faithfully besides her husband as the First Lady, a secretary and a Sunday school teacher. Sister Veal was active in feeding the community once a month and providing clothing to those in need. She was a member of the Pastor’s Wives Sisterhood of Avoyelles and an Avon Representative for over thirty-five years. She owned her own business, “Lee’s Fashion Boutique & Tuxedo Rental.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Donald Veal, Sr.; children, Valenssia (John) Guillory, Donald Veal, Jr., and Daneisha Veal; foster child, Kinsley Gibson; sister, Othella Cooper of Simmesport; brothers: Lester Gibson of Simmesport, Landry Hampton of Dallas, TX., Willie (Connae) L. Hampton of Dallas, TX., Richard (Denise) Hampton of Dallas, TX., Lester Cooper, Sr., of Houston, TX.; grandchildren, Debreona Leggett of Baton Rouge and Greyson Guillory of Baton Rouge; Godchildren, Rodney (Tammy) Spencer of Alexandria, Rhonda (Troy) Allen of Hessmer, and Kayla Wade of Simmesport. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Those honored to serve as active pallbearers include: Lester Gibson, Donald Veal, Sr., John Guillory, Landry Valant, Jr., Joel Wallace, and Jacoby Guillory. Honorary pallbearers include: Richard Hampton, Landry Hampton, Willie Hampton, Brandon Hampton, Lester Cooper, Jr., and Shone Gipson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Hampton; father, Lester Cooper, Sr.; brother, Charlie Hampton.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. (318-964-2324) La has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.