Leeward Paul Ortego, age 92, of Plaucheville; World War II veteran

Leeward Paul Ortego

DUPONT - Funeral services for Leeward Paul Ortego will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Father Derek Ducote officiating. Burial and military honors will take place at Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum in Plaucheville. Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church hall in Dupont.

Mr. Ortego, age 92, resident of Plaucheville passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. Born on May 4, 192, he served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Essie (Rabalais) Ortego; parents, Walter and Angela (Saucier) Ortego; and sisters, Naydee Ducote and Helen St. Romain.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Geraldine “Jerrie” (Ronald) Gauthier of Baton Rouge, Carolyn (Adrian) Plauche of Plaucheville; sons, Michael (Vickie) Ortego of Pride, Craig (Marcella) Ortego of Lebeau; brother, Richard Ortego of Metairie; sister, Ledell Rabalais of Plaucheville; 11 grandchildren, Sharon Mann, Ronnie Gauthier, Donnie Gauthier, Melissa McNabb, Melanie Guillory, Michelle Kimble, Paul Plauche, Jason Plauche, Jeremy Ortego, Amanda Henley and Brady Ortego; and 27 great-grandchildren.