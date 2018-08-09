Leigh Kay Troha, age 36, of Hessmer

Leigh Kay Troha

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Leigh Troha will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 12, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Troha, age 36 of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1982.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tannis Desselle and Carlottas Sauseda; and her uncles, Chris Desselle, Mark Desselle and Earl Troha.

Survivors include her parents, Marilyn D. (James, Jr.) Longino of Hessmer and Bobby (Karen) Troha of Bunkie; her children, Amber Valois and Kaden Troha of Hessmer; her fiancé, Drake Reynolds of Hessmer; her brother, Todd (Rene) Troha of Bunkie; her sisters, Patricia Cupeiro of Hessmer and Laura (Leo) Young of Bayou Goula; her step-sisters, Danielle (Justin) Ducote of Carencro, Samantha (Jason) Ponthieux of Marksville, Rebecca Wells of New Orleans and Kristen (Trey) Shoalmire of Lafayette; and her paternal grandparents, Edward (Marie) Troha, Jr. of Bunkie and Agnes (Robert) Landry of Hessmer.

