Len Ross Bryant, age 84, of Center Point

Len Ross Bryant

MARKSVILLE -Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Len Ross Bryant will be on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverends Burton Ray Dodge and Richard Rambo officiating.

Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Bryant, 84, of Center Point passed from this life on June 30, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family and friends. Born on October 18, 1932, he was the owner of L. R. Bryant Logging for 48 years. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also an avid cattleman and enjoyed the outdoors as well as a good laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Cora Bryant; one brother, Grady Bryant; two sons, Michael Ray Bryant and Charlie Wayne Bryant; and one grandson, Dusty Allen Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Dorothy Dodge Bryant of Center Point; son, Denny (Barbara) Bryant of Center Point; daughter, Debra Bryant (Dwayne) Johnson of Center Point; two sisters, Jolene (Sonny) Skursky of Center Point and Wilda Ray Ryland of Center Point; one brother Doug (Irene) Bryant of Center Point; grandchildren, Stacey (Dirk) Edgeworth, Garrett (Jennifer) Bryant, Jennie (Thad) Pennington, Justin (Sarah) Bryant, Corey (Carrie) Skinner, and Charlie (Casey) Bryant; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dirk Edgeworth, Garrett Bryant, Thad Pennington, Justin Bryant, Corey Skinner, and Charlie Bryant. Honorary pallbearers include Kave Pennington and Dayton Pennington.

The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support that has been displayed to them during this difficult time.