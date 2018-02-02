Lena Coleman, age 80, of Opelousas

Lena Coleman

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services for Lena Coleman will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lena Coleman, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerrel Coleman; her parents, Louis and Hester Jackson Recard; nine brothers; and one sister.

Cherishing Mrs. Coleman’s memories are her son, Christopher Coleman of Baton Rouge; five daughters, Stacy (David) Brown of Cleveland, Ohio, Shelia Coleman of Baton Rouge, Jennifer Coleman of Baton Rouge, Kimberly Coleman of Baton Rouge and Evette Coleman of Plaucheville; one brother, Roy Recard of Lemoyen; one sister, Beverly Charles of Bunkie; two sisters-in-law, Sarah Washington of Dallas, Texas and Mildred Jones of Dallas, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 25 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com