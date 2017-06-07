Lena Elmina Kelone

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Lena Elmina Kelone will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, at Fifth Ward Baptist Church, with Bro. Keith Lamartinere officiating. Interment will follow in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Kramer of Fifth Ward and resume from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Fifth Ward Baptist Church.

Lena Elmina Kelone, age 72, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Lena was an amazing mother to her children and a devoted grandmother. She loved being outside tending to her flowers and having a beautiful yard. She also enjoyed fishing and riding in a boat on the bayou. Lena loved to cook, especially biscuits and gravy for her grandchildren. Everyone knew Lena’s love for shopping and most of all Christmas. She was be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Lena is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Verna Greer; three sisters, Ella Bear, Liz Miller, and May Greer; two brothers, Claude Greer and Wayne Greer; and one granddaughter, Kandice Marie Dupuy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Maria (Alan) Cayer, James (Lisa) Strother and Tonya (Dean) Herron; eight grandchildren, Dustin Villemarette, Amy Henderson, James Anthony Strother, Brittany Dupuy, Danielle Gelineau, Joshua Cayer, Seth Cayer, and Ethan Strother; two step-grandchildren, Kelly Rogers and Shane Herron; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Christian and Julie Helton; one brother, Elmo Greer; and Harold Silvers, Lena’s faithful companion for 15 years.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dustin Villemarette, James Anthony Strother, Joshua Cayer, Seth Cayer, Ethan Strother, and Toby Henderson.

The Kelone Family wishes to thank the staff of Rapides Regional Medical Center MICU, 3rd floor Cardiac staff, and Dr. Arun Karsan .

