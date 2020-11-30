Lena Garcia,98, Hessmer

Memorial service for Lena Garcia will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Inurnment will take place in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Mansura.

Lena Garcia, 98 and a resident of Hessmer passed away on November 27, 2020 in Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

She leaves to cherish her memory a brother, Emeric Scallan and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Garcia; parents, Clifton and Josephine (Beauclaire) Scallan; sisters, Theresa Normand and Della Ducote; and brothers, Claude Scallan, Sheldon Scallan, Aaron Scallan, and Louis Scallan,

Visitation will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.