Leo Bryant, Centerpoint

Funeral services for Mr. Leo Douglas “Doug” Bryant will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Center Point, LA with Reverend Willie Welch and Reverend Robert Tarver officiating. Interment will be at Guillory Cemetery in Center Point under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Center Point.

Mr. Bryant, age 85, of Center Point passed away at his residence on Monday, December 28, 2020.

“Doug” was a hard worker all of his life. He worked cattle in his younger life and later retired from Department of Development and Transportation with almost 15 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a founding member of the Bluegrass Gospel Messengers. He loved playing his mandolin, guitar, and enjoyed singing anything Bluegrass.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike Thomas and Cora Belle Guillory Bryant, his wife Irene O’Neal Bryant, his brothers, Grady Bryant and Len Ross Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Scotty Bryant (Anita) of Center Point; daughter, Cheryl Corbitt (David) of Center Point; sisters, Jolene Skursky (Sonny) and Wilda Ryland, both of Center Point.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Glenn Bryant, Garrett Bryant, Bryant Skursky, Jamie Lucas, Sammy O’Neal, Denny Bryant, Stanley Skursky, and Todd O’Neal.