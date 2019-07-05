Leo Horace Blalock, 65, of Bunkie

A Memorial Service for Leo Horace Blalock will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with Rev. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home. The family requests visitation be observed at First Baptist Church of Bunkie on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Blalock, age 65, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School and Master Carpenter Apprenticeship School. He also graduated from the Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute and Seminary where he became an ordained Baptist Minister with honorary degrees in English, Greek and Hebrew. He was the pastor at Junction Missionary Baptist Church in Junction City, LA. His hobbies included woodworking, listening to zydeco – Cajun music, visiting with his kids, grandchildren and family. He loved teaching his two sons to be Master Carpenters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Elsie Meadows Blalock; his brother, Johnny Blalock and his sister, Mae Kojis.

He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Brenda Redmon Blalock of Bunkie; his daughter, Brandy Kidder and husband, Gabe, of Bunkie; his two sons, Michael Blalock and wife, Desiree, of Marksville and William Blalock and wife, Tracie, of Marksville; his sister, Bernadene Toups of New Orleans; Richard Blalock of Zachary, Curtis Blalock of Bunkie and Dale Blalock of Zachary; his five grandchildren, Maddison Kidder, Elijah Kidder, Gavin Blalock, Jacob Blalock and Bradley Blalock and four great grandchildren, Nalonni Dupuy, Jordyn Dupuy, Kaylee Gaspard, Jace Smith and Easton Smith.