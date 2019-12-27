Leo Laprairie, age 79, of Marksville

A Memorial Service for Mr. Leo Laprairie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville.

Mr. Laprairie, age 79, of Marksville, departed this life on December 23, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Joseph and Agnes Sayer Laprairie and one son, Shayne Peter Laprairie.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Jackie Bernard Laprairie; one son, Dwight James Laprairie of Marksville; three sisters, Cecile Bordelon of Brouillette, Virginia Daigrepont of Bordelonville, Ruby St. Romain of Mansura; three grandchildren, Courtney, Chase Alex, Nikki and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.