Leon Gremillion, Jr, 93, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Leon Gremillion, Jr. of Plaucheville will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum.

Leon Gremillion, Jr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home of Dupont. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Glenn Gremillion of Ball and Kevin (Kathy) Gremillion of Plaucheville; his daughter, Elise (Brian) Gauthier of Plaucheville; grandsons, Joshua (Jennifer) Gremillion and Spencer (Amber) Gauthier of Plaucheville; great-grandsons, Noah Gremillion, Graham Gremillion, and Sam Gauthier of Plaucheville; great-granddaughters, Remi Gauthier and Emy Gremillion of Plaucheville; and his sister-in-law, Patsy Bordelon of Mobile, AL.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty Bordelon Gremillion; his parents, Lemmie and Norma Gremillion; his brother, Rusney Gremillion, Sr.; and his sister, Mary Joyce Green.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall of Dupont from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A rosary will be recited that evening at 7:00pm and visitation will resume Thursday morning at 8:00am.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.