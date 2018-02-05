Leona Dubord Miller, age 82, of Cottonport

Leona Dubord Miller

EVERGREEN - Funeral services for Leona Dubord Miller of Cottonport will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. at Church of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Evergreen. Burial will be held at Church of the Little Flower Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport and will resume Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Leona Dubord Miller, age 82, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Dubord; first husband, Richard Dubord; second husband, John Miller; father, Corbett Chenevert; mother, Rita Plauche Barby; brothers, James Chenevert and Daniel Howell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Donna (Perry) Armand of Cottonport and Tammie (Clay) Morgan of Cottonport; son, Rickie Dubord of Cottonport; sisters, Patricia (Clyde) Moore of Cottonport and Evelyn (Larry) Melder of Cottonport; brother, Carroll (Gail) Chenevert of Marksville; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jordan, Austin, Dylan, Ronnie, Greg, and Brady. Crossbearers are Sophie, Raegan, and Ross.