Leona Ducote, 72, Hessmer

A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Desoto Ducote will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Father Abraham Palattakkuchira officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mrs. Ducote, age 72, of Hessmer, departed this life on August 2, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Yvonne Ducote Desoto; her husband, Myron Ducote; and her sister, Emalee Juneau.

A Private Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Ducote (Shirley) of the Johnson Community; two daughters, Angela D. Johnson of Hessmer, Connie Ducote of Hessmer; four sisters, Eladene Bryant of Brouillette, Geraldine Juneau of Marksville, Betty Lachney of Pineville, Frances Moses of Brouillette; 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Austin Ducote, Shelby Ducote, Justin DeCuir, Kaleb Saucier, Tristen DeCuir, and Corey Lachney. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Lachney.