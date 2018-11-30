Leona Marcotte, 79, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Leona Dupuis Marcotte will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 3, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Marcotte, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Valley View Health Care Facility. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Viola Rabalais Dupuis; husband, Russell P. Marcotte, Sr.; one infant son, Dale Marcotte; two brothers, Regis Dupuis, John Dupuis and one sister, Freddie Austin.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Charles Marcotte and wife Melissa of Marksville, Russell Marcotte, Jr and wife Bridgette of Marksville; one daughter, Gale Marcotte Gaspard and husband Paul of Marksville; one brother, Nelson Dupuis and wife Elaine of Watson; two sisters, Beatrice Bordelon and husband Sterling of Bordelonville; Nora Travis of Marksville; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service

A rosary by Deacon Ted Moulard will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be “T-Paul” Gaspard, Jr., Devin Lemoine, Cody Marcotte, Morgan Marcotte, Fabian Marcotte, Derrick Marcotte.