Funeral services for Mrs. Leona Mathews Smetak will be held at 10:00

a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral

Home in Marksville with Pastor Denton "Dobie" Perkins and Pastor David

Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of

Marksville.

Leona Mathews Smetak, age 94, of Vick, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at

Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Rosella Tyler Mathews; husband, Joe Smetak, Sr.; sons, Sherman Smetak, Dennis Smetak; daughter-in-law, Diane Smetak, and granddaughter, Lanette Smetak.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Joe Smetak, Jr. (Tammy) of Vick; daughter-in-law, Cletie Smetak of Vick; five grandchildren, Connie Landreneau (Scott), Denise Moss (Jimmy), Teresa Wilson (David), Cathy Turner (Steve), and Rodney Smetak; ten great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Apri1 30, 2019 in the Chapel of

Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

and will resume on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of

services.