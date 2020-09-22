Leonard Duet, 72 of Cottonport

A visitation for Leonard Duet will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville. A memorial service and burial will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue with the Rev. Robert Rogers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Duet, age 72 of Cottonport, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Loura Pontiff Duet.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Marcel Duet of Cottonport; his children, Brett Duet of Houma and Brady Duet and wife Erica of Houma; two brothers, Edwin Duet and wife Suzanne of Houma and Gary Duet and wife Sharlene of Houma; four sisters, Janet Stevens and husband Henry of Houma, Lois Chaisson of Houma, Ellen Fazzio of Houma and Susan McGee of Houma; and his grandson, Cooper Duet.