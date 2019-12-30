Leonard Lamar Rachal, age 91 of Bunkie

Leonard Lamar Rachal, of Bunkie, Louisiana, born June 18, 1928, passed away December 25th 2019 at the age of 91 at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana at 6:10 pm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Sue Newman Rachal of Bunkie, Louisiana, his wife of 59 years, Ara Cambell Rachal, half-brother, Claude C. Stone (Lucille) of Bunkie Louisiana, sister Alice Faye Rachal of Bunkie, Louisiana and close and best friend Dr. Don Hines of Bunkie, Louisiana.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Bobby) Rachal, Son, Donald Lamar Rachal (Diana) of Cottontown, Tennessee; daughter, Sandra Rachal Cook of Bunkie, Louisiana; grandchildren, Courtney Rachal Pirtle (Jeff) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Colby Cook (Cheree) of Bunkie, Louisiana and three Great-Grandchildren, Alex Rachal and Bayleigh Pirtle of Hendersonville Tn and Kyndle Cook of Marksville, Louisiana.

He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. Special friends; Michael and Angela Douzart of Bunkie, Louisiana.