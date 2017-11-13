Leonard Paul Dauzat, age 60, of Marksville

Leonard Paul Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Leonard Paul Dauzat will Be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery #1. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 60, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Hardtner Medical Center in Olla. He was born on December 12, 1956.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Rita Dauzat; brother, Nolan Dauzat, Jr.; sister, Betty Schuyler; nieces, Deborah Aymond and Lisa Dauzat; nephew, Daniel Dauzat; and one great-nephew, Tucker Procell.

Survivors include one brother, Daniel Dauzat; nieces, Donna Dauzat, Rita “Tut” (Frank) Pastrano, Suzanne “Sue” (Mark) Trochesset; nephews, Stevie Tillson, Courtney Procell, Brad (Nicole) Schuyler, Joseph “Keith” Dauzat Jr.; 18 great nieces and nephews; 16 great-great- nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great niece.