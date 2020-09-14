Leonard Soldani, Sr., 89, Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Leonard Soldani, Sr. of Moreauville will begin at 12:30pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Leonard Soldani, Sr., age 89, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Riverie de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. Mr. Leonard was a farmer all his life, working fields of corn, soybeans, and cotton. He was very passionate about being outdoors, either with his cows and pigs or while duck hunting and fishing. He was member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended mass regularly. If there was a supper or bouchre with family and friends, Leonard wasn’t far. He loved his family and friends dearly and especially his late wife, Rita.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Dan J. Soldani (Katherine), Leonard J. Soldani, Jr. (Patricia), and John M. Soldani (Christine), all of Moreauville; two daughters, Patricia Bordelon (Gilbert) and Sandra Mayeux (Keith), both of Moreauville; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine Bordelon (Thomas) of Fifthward and Frances Szekely (Louis) of Moreauville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Ross Soldani, Lance Soldani, Nicki Bordelon, Nyx Bordelon, Joshua Mayeux, and Cody Soldani; crossbearer, Allison Soldani.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Mae Soldani; and parents, Will Henry Soldani and Blanche Couvillion Soldani.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until the time of service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.