Leroy Donald, age 68, of Marksville

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Leroy Donald on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Associate Pastor Allen Holmes officiating. Interment will be 9 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at Church of Deliverance Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Mr. Donald, age 68, of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. He was born on September 21, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Donald, Sr. and Lenny McGlory; two brothers, Melvin Jerome Donald and John Wesley Donald; and his sister, Susie Catching.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sylvia Jones Donald of Marksville; son, Deshawn Cocroft of Michigan; three step children, Dynell Hudson of New Orleans, Debra Justin of Seattle, Washington, and Cornell Jones of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; three sisters, Maggie Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri, Jennie Harris of St. Louis, Missouri, Doris “Dot” Winfield of Goodman, Mississippi, and Arra Roby of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, David (Michele) Donald of St. Louis, Missouri, and Wayne (Joyce) Donald of Chaska, Missouri; three grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; as well as a big host of nieces and nephews.

