Leslie “Mark” Dupont, Jr. age 50 of Batchelor

Funeral service for Leslie “Mark” Dupont, Jr. of Batchelor will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor with Brother Davy Kelone officiating. Burial will follow at the new church cemetery.

Leslie “Mark” Dupont, Jr., age 50, went to our heavenly Father on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:03am at his home with his loving wife of 29 years, Deborah at his side. After a brief hard fight with cancer, Mark was called to his Savior. Mark was born on October 26, 1968 in Cottonport, LA. He was a lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee Parish.

Mark was an employee of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. He had received the rank of Captain. Mark also had been a former Pointe Coupee Sheriff Deputy for years before going to Angola. He was baptized at Latanache Baptist Church. Mark loved anything to do with hunting and reloading. To this day, he still holds archery 1st; he is/was a National Archery Champion.

Mark will be forever missed by his loving wife, Deborah “Debbie” Dupont ; son, Yuri Dupont; granddaughter, Rayna Dupont; his parents, Leslie, Sr. & Barbara Kimball Dupont; brother, Shawn Dupont, Sr.; mother-in-law, Geni Wiggins Landry; niece, Arial Negrotto (husband Julian); nephew, Shawn “Bubba” Dupont, Jr. (wife Hayli); great nieces, Adele, Alice, Ada, Bryli, Calleigh, & Pyper; and great nephew, Guillaume.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe & Susie Dupont; maternal grandparents, Oliver & Shirley Kimball; great nephew, Jax Dupont.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Yuri Dupont, Shawn Dupont, Sr., Shawn “Bubba” Dupont, Jr., Julien Negrotto, Joe Turner, Ray Acosta, Rusty Temple, & Luke Terrell.

Visitation will begin at 6:00pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will continue all night until the time of service at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor.

The family would like to thank all the family & friends for their prayers & kindness. Thank you Brother Davy Kelone for leading Mark with your guidance.