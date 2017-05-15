Leslie "Tega" James Gauthier, age 64, of Cottonport

Leslie "Tega" James Gauthier

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Leslie James "Tega" Gauthier, a resident of Cottonport, will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. in St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2017 from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. at Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m.

“Tega,” age 64, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2017 in the Grace Home in Alexandria. He was born on December 30, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie L. Gauthier; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonce Gauthier; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest and Elsa Schellenberger; brother, Tommy M. Gauthier, and step-father, Herman Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Ursula "Rosie" Schellenberger Smith; son, Josh (Belinda) Gauthier of Bunkie; Barbara (Harold) Ducote of Alexandria, Christine (George) Gauthier of Crowley, Elaine (Steve) Dunn of Alexandria; brother, David (Cindy) Gauthier of Cottonport; grandchildren Ava Gauthier and Bailey Gauthier; and step-grandchildren, Morgan King, Jessica King and Sara King.