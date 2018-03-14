Lessie Jeansonne Blazier, age 85, of Bay Hills

Lessie Jeansonne Blazier

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Lessie Jeansonne Blazier on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the St. Alphonsus Rateau Center in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriquez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and resume on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. Blazier, age 85, of Bay Hills, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on April 29, 1932, she was a retired beautician who enjoyed her yard and all the flowers that bloomed in it over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vergil Blazier; her parents, Otis and Beulah Laborde Jeansonne; her two sisters, Enolia Descant and Elzena Jeansonne; and her brother, Herman Jeansonne.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mike) Ducote of Bay Hills; and her four-legged babies, Lucy and T-Boy.