Lessie Payton Rose , age 79, of Bunkie

Lessie Payton Rose

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Lessie Payton Rose will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Christian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dexter Compton officiating. Burial will follow in the Christian Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Christian Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Rose, age 79, of Bunkie, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, January 22, 2018 at her daughter's residence in Gretna. Lessie Elizabeth Payton Rose was born May 28, 1938 to the late George and Marguerite Payton on January 22, 2018. She was the third child of eleven children. Lessie went to school at Bunkie Colored School and moved to New Orleans. She worked at Crippled Children’s Hospital. She later married Richard Fleetwood Rose and had six children; Vaughn Andrea, Reddex Lamont, Rickey Corneal (deceased), Gwendolyn Denise, Cheryl Lynn, and Cynthia Marie. Lessie joined Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in 1969. She organized the Jr. Usher’s Board and the Youth Department and she supervised the Vacation Bible School, served on the Missionary Board and was a Sunday School teacher. She also served on the Christian Helping Hands Club with Sister Audrey Brown. In 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, Rose returned to Bunkie and restored her membership to her family church, Christian Baptist Church.

Rose attended Union Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans where she received a Bachelor of Christian Education in 1984; Master of Christian Education in 1986 and Phase One Certificate of Progress National Baptist Congress –USA. Inc. She was a licensed and ordained missionary at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where she served as Director of Jr. Ushers, Director of Young People Department; Director of Vacation Bible School; a member of the gospel chorus; a Sunday School teacher; Vice-President of the Missionary Board. She was a member of the First District Baptist Association Women Auxiliary of New Orleans and a member of the Old 8th District Association Women Auxiliary of Alexandria.

Although she had no formal training, Rose was a gifted seamstress. She made her own hats, dresses, suits, pants, shirts, jewelry, and other household items. She had the ability to create items with or without a pattern. She produced many articles of clothing for choirs and church organizations at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church when she was a member there. She made handkerchiefs for the pastors with their initials as well as for the first lady of the church. She also made chapel caps for the Deaconess of the church.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Vaughn Comeaux of New Orleans, Reddex Washington of Alexandria, Gwendolyn Williams of New Orleans, Cheryl Osberry of White Castle, and Cynthia Rose of New Orleans; her siblings, Daniel (Barbara) Payton, Cheryl Lynn Eggins, and Edward (Ruby) Payton; her grandchildren, Tairiana St. Martin, LaShayna Newkirk, Reddex Rickey Rose, Reddex Washington Jr., Derrick Ellison, LaJuan Essten, and Rickita Rose; eight great-grandchildren, Arnold Eugene St. Martin, Joshua T. St Martin, Dream Ellison, Reddex Rickey Rose, Jr., Darion Essten, Bentley Washington, Demarre, Essten, and Cole Washington; other relatives and friends at her Christian Baptist Church family and her Mt Hermon Baptist Church family.