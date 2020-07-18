A Private Memorial Service will be conducted for Lester J. Provost, age 88, who passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9:30 am at his residence in Lydia.

Burial will be held at a later date.

A native of Erath and resident of New Iberia was born on September 19, 1931, to Anville and Nola Broussard Provost in Erath. Lester loved spending time going to the Casino and playing dominos with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing in his younger years and working in his vegetable garden, and having a house full of company to pass the afternoon.

Lester is survived by his 8 children, Randy Provost of New Iberia, Mark Provost of Lydia, Janis Richardson of New Iberia, Wendy Norris and husband Chad of New Iberia, Tammy Martin and husband Gary of Parks, Lori Giltner of Ohio, Susan Henderson and husband Harold of Marksville, Holly Landry and husband Luke of Jeanerette; step-children, Paul Lozzell and Heather Tyler, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.