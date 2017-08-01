Lester Lachney, Sr., age 88, of Vick

Lester Lachney, Sr.

VICK - Funeral services for Mr. Lester Lachney, Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Vick Baptist Cemetery in Vick. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Vick Baptist Church in Vick from 3 p.m. until time of services.

Mr. Lachney , age 88, of Vick, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point on Monday, July 31, 2017. Born on February 7, 1929, he was employed with the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury for 33 years as a road grader operator and road maintenance. He was an hunter and avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ovide and Azalina Gaspard Lachney; and two sons, Lester Lachney, Jr., and Leroy Paul Lachney.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Evelyn T. Lachney of Vick; one son, Sandy L. Lachney of LaGrange, Georgia; two daughters, Aline Lovas of Vick and Priscilla Lachney of Vick; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.