Levi Patrick "LP" Carter, III, age 89, of Bunkie

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Levi Patrick “L.P.” Carter, III on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and resume at 9 a.m. - 10:45 am on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Mr. Carter, age 89, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 10, 1927, L.P. was a native of Bunkie. L.P. attended St. Anthony Catholic School, where he was a Boy Scout, graduated from Bunkie High School and attended Northeast Junior College in Monroe. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during World War II. He was employed by Amerada Petroleum Corporation, having worked in Eola, Monument, New Mexico, Hobbs, New Mexico and Lafayette. He was also a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Bunkie Council # 2395 and a Sir Knight of the Fourth Degree, Fr. Ryan Assembly # 317 . He was involved in the Knights of Columbus Councils in the various cities where he and his family lived. His loves in life were his wife, who he said he was still dating, his family, Knights of Columbus, deep-sea fishing, hunting ducks and deer, shrimping and dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosebud Neal and Levi Patrick Carter, Jr.; his son, Levi Patrick Carter, IV; and two sisters, Margaret Tortorich and Mary Rose Woodside.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Louise Nicholson Carter of Bunkie; four daughters, Sarah (Bill) Hounshell of Cisco, Texas, Elizabeth (Larry Smith) Leatherwood of Bunkie, Katherine (David) Butterworth of Phoenix, Arizona and Rebecca (Steve) Meunier of Alto, New Mexico; his daughter-in-law, Sarah Lee Carter of Benton; two sisters, Cam Gaar of Dallas, Texas and Tillie (Rayford) LeBlanc of Lafayette; 15 grandchildren, Amy McKay, Jennifer Baker, Ann Maxwell, Jane Maples, Kate Hounshell, Lisa Yoder, Patrick Carter, Jared Nichols, Ashlea Nichols, Austin Hisey, Jenna Bumgardner, Brittany Butterworth, Matthew Butterworth, Lexi Ybarra and Rikki Garcia; and 17 great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers honored to serve are Steve Meunier, Bill Hounshell, David Butterworth, Larry Smith, Sidney Steele and L.F. Marchive.