Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Bayou Chicot on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for Liam Cain Ledoux, 2 months, who passed away on November 15, 2019.

Pastor Ross Fordwill conduct the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Ferguson Cemetery.

Liam Cain Ledoux was born on September 9, 2019 in Alexandria, LA to Curry Crane Ledoux and Sierra Michel Winstead.

He is survived by his parents, Curry Crane Ledoux and Sierra Michel Winstead; sisters, Ella Winstead and Sophia Ledoux; paternal grandparents, Larry and Audrey Crane Ledoux. and Shawn and Toni Ledoux Ortego; maternal grandparents, Brenda Winstead and Randy Winstead; and a host of aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Betty Triplett.

The family requests that visitation be observed at First United Methodist Church of Bayou Chicot on Monday, November18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Family and friends may leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.