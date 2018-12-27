Funeral services for Lillie Mae Eldridge will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 beginning at 11:00a.m. at the Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 beginning at 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. and from 8:00a.m. Saturday morning until time of service in Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura. Burial will take place in the Morning Star Church cemetery in Plaucheville.

Lillie Mae Eldridge, 83, a resident of Cottonport, passed away at her home on December 20, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemon and Erin (Jones) Mingo and a son Ronald Eldridge.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Irma Jean Eldridge of Cottonport, and Barbara Ann Harrison of Cottonport; sons, Melvin Ray Eldridge of Cottonport, Edward Eldridge of Memphis, TN, Daniel Eldridge of Cottonport, and Leon Eldridge III of Stafford, VA; sisters, Lou Bertha Rideaux of Lake Charles, and Geneva Mingo of Marksville; brothers, Lester Mingo of Gibson, and Leroy Jones of Franklin; 19 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She was known as “Maw Maw Lillie” to the community and beyond, she will be missed by all.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements