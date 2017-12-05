Lincoln John “L.C.” Carmouche, age 82, of Marksville

Lincoln John “L.C.” Carmouche

Marksville – Funeral Services for Lincoln John “L.C.” Carmouche will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Zach Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Carmouche Family has requested that a visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and on Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Carmouche, age 82 of Marksville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 12:10 p.m. “L.C.” Carmouche was a retired fisherman by trade. He enjoyed the outdoors while crawfishing and setting turtle traps. His most enjoyable outdoor activity was hunting, especially duck hunting. Mr. Carmouche adored the company of his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Mr. Carmouche will now be joined in Heaven by his wife, Esther Gauthreaux Carmouche; parents, Tilman and Sedonia Gaspard Carmouche; and brothers, Jimmy Carmouche, Sylvan Carmouche and Mitchell Carmouche.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynn Carmouche (fiancé, Wilmer Wade) Bordelon of Marksville, sister, Ethel (Morris) Lacombe of Hessmer; grandchildren, Lloyd (Crystal) Bordelon of Effie and Amanda (Chad) Mayeaux of Hickory Hill; and seven great-grandchildren.