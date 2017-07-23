Linda Ann Plaisance

ECHO - Graveside services for Linda Ann Plaisance were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Echo.

Linda Ann Plaisance, 67, of Loranger, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in her residence.

She is survived by her husband Doug Plaisance; two sons, Douglas Plaisance and Donald (Michelle) Plaisance; one sister, Loretta (Gerald) Romero; one brother, David (Sandra) Marshall; along with four grandchildren, Emily, Donnie, Drew, and Douglas, IV.

