Linda Bradford, Cottonport
Linda Bradford of Cottonport died January 8.
Linda Gail Bradford born June 19,1971 to the union of Donna Lee Bradford and Charles Eggins (of Bunkie,La).
Linda Gail Bradford is preceded in death by her Mother Donna Lee Bradford (of Cottonport,La) and Step-Father Wilbert Mose (of Manusra, La),Nephews Derrick Kyle Jr and Alonzell Williams (both of Cottonport,La)
She leaves to cherish her Memories to her only Son Michael Bradford , and two Daughters Laisha Diop and Desdene Bradford (all of Dallas,Tx), her Husband Issa Diop(of Senegal,Africa) two sisters Jennifer Williams and Tangela Bradford (both of Cottonport,La)one brother Tyrone Bradford (of Dallas,Tx) and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends
Pallbearers were Michael Bradford, Joshua Williams, Kevin Stone, Danny Williams, Deman James and Fredrick Bradford.
The family of the late Linda G Bradford would like to
acknowledge many expressions of sympathy and gestures of
kindness shown to us during this time of bereavement, It is
greatly appreciated
We offer heartfelt thanks and appreciation to so many
friends, family, neighbors, and well wishers who may visit
our homes, and attend the service and funeral, Thank you to
those who has provided words of encouragement and
emotional support at this difficult time. FOr those who
telephoned, traveled long distances, and kind words of
condolences, as well as those who made Charitable
donations, WE are truly Grateful.
Interment
Old Zion CHurch Cemetery
Cottonport, LA