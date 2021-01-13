Linda Bradford, Cottonport

Linda Bradford of Cottonport died January 8.

Linda Gail Bradford born June 19,1971 to the union of Donna Lee Bradford and Charles Eggins (of Bunkie,La).

Linda Gail Bradford is preceded in death by her Mother Donna Lee Bradford (of Cottonport,La) and Step-Father Wilbert Mose (of Manusra, La),Nephews Derrick Kyle Jr and Alonzell Williams (both of Cottonport,La)

She leaves to cherish her Memories to her only Son Michael Bradford , and two Daughters Laisha Diop and Desdene Bradford (all of Dallas,Tx), her Husband Issa Diop(of Senegal,Africa) two sisters Jennifer Williams and Tangela Bradford (both of Cottonport,La)one brother Tyrone Bradford (of Dallas,Tx) and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends

Pallbearers were Michael Bradford, Joshua Williams, Kevin Stone, Danny Williams, Deman James and Fredrick Bradford.

The family of the late Linda G Bradford would like to

acknowledge many expressions of sympathy and gestures of

kindness shown to us during this time of bereavement, It is

greatly appreciated

We offer heartfelt thanks and appreciation to so many

friends, family, neighbors, and well wishers who may visit

our homes, and attend the service and funeral, Thank you to

those who has provided words of encouragement and

emotional support at this difficult time. FOr those who

telephoned, traveled long distances, and kind words of

condolences, as well as those who made Charitable

donations, WE are truly Grateful.

Interment

Old Zion CHurch Cemetery

Cottonport, LA