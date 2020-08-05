Linda Ducote, 82, Belledeau native

Private services for Lydia Madeline “Kim” Ducote were held with Rev. Joy Antony officiating in the chapel of Kramer Funeral Home with interment following at Alexandria Memorial Gardens.

Kim was born on May 20, 1938 and went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020, at the age of 82.

She was raised in Belldeau, LA, one of nine siblings, and the oldest girl of Mr. and Mrs. Gaston Juneau, Sr. She graduated from Fifth Ward High School in 1955 and was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church and St. Rita Church.

“Ms. Kim” as she was known to many, had several convenience stores throughout the years (Kim’s Stop & Shops), and Kim’s Deli at England Airpark that she and her husband, Ray, owned. She loved being around people and made dear friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful mom, mawmaw, great-grandmother, sister, friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved football, especially her New Orleans Saints! Anyone who knew her, knew she was happiest when she was cooking for everyone, cleaning or going to the casino!

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Ducote, and her brothers, Allen Juneau, Michael Juneau and brother in law, Robert Poole.

She is survived by her son, Perry Ducote, of Bentley, LA and her daughter, Charlotte Bethany (Bob) of Alexandria; her four grandchildren, Courtnee Williams, Kacey Jarred (Jonathan), Ross Ducote and Brittney Ducote; her six great-grandchildren; her 3 brothers Gaston Juneau, Jr. (Sandra), David Juneau (Nita) and Adrian Juneau (Pat) and her 3 sisters, Patricia Maupin (Pete), Gert Milligan (Donald) and Lydia Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ross Ducote, James Ducote, Taylor Ducote, Jonathan Jarred, Glen Johnson and Steve Hurley.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Rapides Regional Medical Center and to all the nurses on South Tower 2nd Floor Medical ICU for their compassion and care during her final days.

The family requests that memorials be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 401 21st St. Alexandria, LA 71301 or St. Rita Church, 4401 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, LA 71303.