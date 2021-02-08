Linda Faye Silas, Marksville

Linda Faye Silas brought a new light into her family on August 27,1976, in Markville,LA. when Audry M Silas and Ernest N Lewis Sr were blessed with her birth. She quickly gained the love of her God parents, Helen Silas (Markville) and the late Joseph Richard, Linda was christened and baptized at Pilgrim Rest B.C by the late Rev. A.C. Harris. She continued her christian journey under the leadership of Rev. Chris Augustine at(New Bethel BC) until her heavenly departure. Our sister attended school along side her best friend Patricia "Boo" Richard through the Avoyelles Parish School District. Linda furthered her education by becoming a certified nurse aid, and worked as a Correctional officer in her community. Linda met the love of her life, Keith Benjamin. Their love and affection for one another "Unbreakable", together they share 4 beautiful children, there names are Nicholas K Silas (Courtney) of Bunky, LA, Latrakus Benjamin (Audra ) Hessmer,LA, Ladrakus Benjamin (Brittany) Hessmer,LA, MarKaila K Benjamin Of Cottonport,LA, and two beautiful grandchildren A'Ryiah and Zavien.

Linda enjoyed fussin with all that she loved, especially her big sisters Amy, Debra, and her lil brother Eric (Trista). LOL. Yes our little sister was very bossy. Nothing but love! This is what we're going to miss the most about her. That beauty mark on the lip on her beautiful face, but a lady knows when to leave. Linda leaves to cherish her memory the love of her life, Keith, her children, and grandchildren. Her extended family Margaret Faye, Felicia, April and Timothy Benjamin of Cottonport, La, her siblings Jeanette Lockwood(JR), Debra Silas, Amy Silas, Eric D Silas, Arlene Franklin, Carl and Tony Lewis, Dana and Kimberly Lewis, Sharon Gouche, Carol Stelly, and her special cousin Annie "Red" Richard. Brother in law Joel Tompkins. Uncle Irving Goodman Sr (Mansura) and great uncle Silton Turner Sr (Simmesport,LA). Linda alo leaves a host of other loving family members, her favorite niece and nephew Destenee and Joseph Silas. She proceedes in death by her parents Audry and Ernest, Grandparents Laura and Robert Armstrong, and Olivia and Walter Lewis Sr. Great grandparents Lougenia Weathers and Elie Silas Sr. Brothers Derrick Silas, Charles Ray, Ronnie, Clinton and Ernest Lewis Jr. Sisters Gilda Nelson, Paula Tompkin, Pamela Wight, Joann Silas and Bernidine Lewis. Linda has touched the helm of God Garnet, and His love has made her whole. Until we meet again, our love Amen.

Linda Faye Silas brought a new light into her family on August 27,1976, in Markville,LA. when Audry M Silas and Ernest N Lewis Sr were blessed with her birth. She quickly gained the love of her God parents, Helen Silas (Markville) and the late Joseph Richard, Linda was christened and baptized at Pilgrim Rest B.C by the late Rev. A.C. Harris. She continued her christian journey under the leadership of Rev. Chris Augustine at(New Bethel BC) until her heavenly departure. Our sister attended school along side her best friend Patricia "Boo" Richard through the Avoyelles Parish School District. Linda furthered her education by becoming a certified nurse aid, and worked as a Correctional officer in her community. Linda met the love of her life, Keith Benjamin. Their love and affection for one another "Unbreakable", together they share 4 beautiful children, there names are Nicholas K Silas (Courtney) of Bunky, LA, Latrakus Benjamin (Audra ) Hessmer,LA, Ladrakus Benjamin (Brittany) Hessmer,LA, MarKaila K Benjamin Of Cottonport,LA, and two beautiful grandchildren A'Ryiah and Zavien.

Linda enjoyed fussin with all that she loved, especially her big sisters Amy, Debra, and her lil brother Eric (Trista). LOL. Yes our little sister was very bossy. Nothing but love! This is what we're going to miss the most about her. That beauty mark on the lip on her beautiful face, but a lady knows when to leave. Linda leaves to cherish her memory the love of her life, Keith, her children, and grandchildren. Her extended family Margaret Faye, Felicia, April and Timothy Benjamin of Cottonport, La, her siblings Jeanette Lockwood(JR), Debra Silas, Amy Silas, Eric D Silas, Arlene Franklin, Carl and Tony Lewis, Dana and Kimberly Lewis, Sharon Gouche, Carol Stelly, and her special cousin Annie "Red" Richard. Brother in law Joel Tompkins. Uncle Irving Goodman Sr (Mansura) and great uncle Silton Turner Sr (Simmesport,LA). Linda alo leaves a host of other loving family members, her favorite niece and nephew Destenee and Joseph Silas. She proceedes in death by her parents Audry and Ernest, Grandparents Laura and Robert Armstrong, and Olivia and Walter Lewis Sr. Great grandparents Lougenia Weathers and Elie Silas Sr. Brothers Derrick Silas, Charles Ray, Ronnie, Clinton and Ernest Lewis Jr. Sisters Gilda Nelson, Paula Tompkins, Pamela Wright, Joann Silas and Bernidine Lewis. Linda has touched the helm of God Garnet, and His love has made her whole. Until we meet again, our love Amen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Februar 13, 2021, 9am- 10:45am St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Simmesport Louisiana, services will follow immediately. Mrs. Linda’s final resting place will be

Rev. Christopher Augustine officiating..