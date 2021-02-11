Linda Faye Silas, Marksville

Linda Faye Silas brought a new light into her family on August 27,1976 in Marksville,LA when Audry M. Silas and Ernest N. Lewis, Sr. were blessed with her birth. She quickly gained the love of her godparents, Helen Silas (Nfurskville) and the lute Joseph Richard. Linda was christened and baptized at Pilgrim Rest B.C. by the lute Rev. A.C. Harris. She continued her christian journey under the leadership of Rev. Chris Augustine at (Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church) until her heavenly departure. Our sister attended school along side her best friend Patricia "Boo" Richard through the Avoyelles Parish School District. Linda furthered her education by becoming a certified nurses aide, and worked as a Correctional Officer in her community. Linda met the love of her life, Keith Benjamin. Their love and affection for one another "Unbreakable", together they share 4 beautiful children, their names are Nicholas K. Silas (Courtney) of Bunkie, LA, Latrakus Benjamin (Adri) of Hessmer, LA, Ladrakus Benjamin Brittany) Cottonport, LA and MarKaila K. Benjamin of Cottonport,LA, two beautiful grandchildren, A'Ryiah and Zavien and two step grandchildren, Tyrone III and Skilynn.

Linda enjoyed fussin with all that she loved, especially her big sisters, Amy, Debra and her lil brother, Eric (Trista). LOL. Yes, our little sister was very bossy. Nothing but love! This is what we re going to miss the most about her. That beauty mark on the lip on her beautiful face, but a lady knows when to leave.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory the love of her life, Keith; her children and grandchildren; her extended family, Margaret Faye, Felicia, April and Timothy Benjamin of Cottonport, L's; her siblings, Jeanette Lockwood ill), Debra Silas, Amy Silas, Eric D. Silas, Arlene Franklin, Carl and Tony Lewis, Dana and Kimberly Lewis, Sharon Gouche, Carol Stelly and her special cousin, Annie ' Red" Richard; brother-in-law, Joel Tompkins; uncle, Irving Goodman, Sr. (Mansura); a great uncle, Silton Turner, Sr. (Simmesport, LA) and a godchild, Janiya Dixon. Linda also leaves a host of other loving family members; her favorite niece and nephew, Destenee Silas and Joseph Silas. smuim She is proceeded in death by her parents, Audry and Ernest; grandparents, Laura and Robert Armstrong and Olivia and Walter Lewis, Sr.; great grandparents, Lougeniu Weathers and Elie Silas, Sr.; brothers, Derrick Silas, Charles Ray, Ronnie, Clinton and Ernest Lewis, Jr.; sisters, Gildu Nelson, Paula Tompkin, Pamela Wight, Joann Silas and Bernidine Lewis.

Linda has touched the helm of God's Garnet and His love has made her whole. Until we meet again, our love Amen.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 9am - 10:45um at St. Mary's Baptist Church in Lettsworth, Louisiana. Services will follow immediately. Mrs. Linda's final resting place will be at Mason Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Christopher Augustine, officiating.