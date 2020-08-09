Linda Gale Daire, 72

Linda Gale Daire was reunited with her husband John K. Daire on Friday, August 7, 2020. She passed after a short illness at the age of 72.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John K. Daire; a grandson, Derek Daire; and a sister, Karen Sue Patin Ernest.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tina D. Siffert of St. Landry and Roxanne Daire and her companion Jody Fontenot of St. Landry; her grandchildren, Harley J. Montalvo, Hayden J. Tidwell, Hunter Fontenot, Morgan Fontenot, Brad Siffert and wife Mandy, Matthew Siffert and wife Jenae; granddaughter-in-law, Crystal Fontenot; and six great-grandchildren, D.J. Daire, Landon Siffert, Kye Siffert, Emma Siffert, Nora Montalvo and Braylynn Montalvo.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital