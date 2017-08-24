Linda Marie Fontenot

MANSURA - Private memorial services will be held for Linda Marie Fontenot, age 67 of Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Linda passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at her home in Mansura. She was born on October 6, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Corinne Lacombe; four sisters; four brothers; and one great-grandchild, Dante.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Candace (Michael Ragsdale) Gauthier of Mansura, Tiffany (Kirk Dixon) Gauthier of Mansura, and Joyce Rachal of Mansura; sons, Dewey (Kimberly) Gauthier of Mansura and Kevin Dauzat of Mansura; sisters, Pam (Normand) Roussel of Abita Springs and Patsy Lambert of Hessmer; brother, Arthur Lacombe of Mandeville; 15 grandchildren, Breanna (Jeremy), Gage, Logan, Miracle, Miralissa, Tabitha, Blayze, Karley, Hailey, Lawrence, Carrie, Chelsie, Casey, Allison, and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aubrey, and Malichi; and two great-grandchildren on the way.